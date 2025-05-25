Jon Stewart Wonders if Trump Will ‘Burn Our F**king Country Down for the Insurance Money’

President Donald Trump will burn “our f***ing country down for the insurance money” by the end of his presidency, Jon Stewart grimly predicted Friday.

He made his forecast during an appearance on Bill Simmons’ podcast this week further adding the allegation major legacy networks – including CBS and ABC – had knelt down to “pay tribute to the king” when the president came after them with legal actions.

With Simmons comparing such settlements to the Corelone family of The Godfather movies, Stewart had an even darker prediction, building on his previous noted obsession with the president and financial dealings – real and imagined.

“What you’re seeing now is, ‘All must pay tribute to the king.’ And the price of peace is different,” Stewart said.

He pointed to Trump’s defamation lawsuit warranting a $15 million payout from ABC and First Lady Melania’s $40 million documentary deal with Amazon as proof of funds in exchange for “protection.”

Stewart bluntly continued the mafia theme and referred to the payments as “protection money.” He posited:

Ultimately at the end of this, does Trump burn our f***ing country down for insurance money? Like, where are we headed?

Stewart claimed large-scale settlements set a poor precedent for future court battles with the Trump administration.

“Now [Trump will] go after Harvard or Comcast or whatever the hell else he does because a policy of appeasement always leads to more conquest,” Stewart said.