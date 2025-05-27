Kevin Bacon’s Wife, Actress Kyra Sedgwick, Rants About Losing Rights Under Trump While Promoting ‘Hands Off’ Protest

Kevin Bacon’s wife, actress Kyra Sedgwick, ranted about “losing rights as a woman” under President Donald Trump while promoting a “Hands Off” protest.

“I’m finding myself pretty scared about a lot of things, scared about losing my rights as a woman, scares about losing my right to vote as a woman,” the Another World actress said in a video posted to social media.

Sedgwick, who will turn 60 in August, went on to say that she is also “scared about losing autonomy over my body as a woman.”

The actress added that she is “scared of my parents’ Social Security checks” and “scared of food banks running out of food and not being able to replenish because they’re no longer getting federal funding.”

“Yes, the federal government can use improvement, and there’s a lot of things that they’ve done right over the decades,” Sedgwick said.

“So, I think the answer to being freaked out, for me, is about community,” Sedgwick continued, before launching into a promotion of what is known as a “Hands Off” protest, adding, “and I feel excited that we’re coming together as a nation on Saturday.”

“You can look it up in your area, it’s ‘Hands Off’ march,” the Closer actress said. “And, you know, I’m just gonna go and hear what I hear, and feel less alone in the world, because I feel like that’s really important.”

“So, if you’re worried about anything that’s going on in the world, like, I would suggest that you might want to get out there and have your body counted and your voice heard, and we’ll probably learn a lot and help each other just by being together,” she added.

The “Hands Off” demonstration was launched last month, and is in protest of the second Trump administration.

The organizers of the protest bizarrely claim President Trump and Elon Musk “think this country belongs to them,” and accuse the president and Tesla CEO of “taking everything they can get their hands on, and daring the world to stop them.”

