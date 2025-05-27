Pop Star Usher and Barack Obama Named in Diddy’s Sex Trafficking Trial

Singer Usher and former President Barack Obama were both named in testimony during the sex trafficking trial of rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs on Monday.

The court heard testimony from Diddy’s ex-assistants, ex-associates, and his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, as the tril rolls into its third week, Fox News reported.

Several other A-List names also came up as those called to testify spoke about the parade of top celebrities and music industry persons who attended Diddy’s events and parties or who otherwise had some connection to the matter. Along with Usher and Obama, names including Biggie Smalls and Jennifer Lopez were also mentioned.

As for Obama, Combs’ former assistant, David James, testified that Diddy used to take pills shaped like Barack Obama’s face. And he added that Diddy traveled with a bag containing “25 to 30” types of drugs.

During her testimony, Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard claimed that singer Usher was in attendance at a dinner where Diddy punched Cassie Venture in the stomach as they argued. Richard added that Usher was there along with Jimmy Iovine, Ne-Yo, music executive Harve Pierre, Kaleena Harper, and two more of Diddy’s assistants.

Other celebs mentioned so far during the three-week trial include rapper Kid Cudi, who was said to have attended some of Diddy’s “freak off” parties, rapper Notorious B.I.G., singer Rihanna, Suge Knight, Brittney Spears, Prince, and actors Michael B. Jordan and Bruce Willis.

Other names linked to Diddy’s “freak off” parties include actors Will Smith and Ashton Kutcher.

Indeed, it has previously been reported that Diddy has enough dirt “to hang half of Hollywood.”

But federal prosecutors warned jurors that the trial was not about celebrities.

In her opening comments, prosecutor Emily Johnson described Diddy as a violent offender who had set a man’s car ablaze and dangled a woman from a balcony, as well as making impossible demands of his lovers.

“Let me be clear… this case is not about a celebrity’s private sexual preferences,” she said.

“It’s coercive and criminal” in nature, she added as Combs watched intently.

