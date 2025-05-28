Jean Paul Gaultier Enlists Transgender Model for Women’s Perfume Ad Campaign

Iconic fashion brand Jean Paul Gaultier has enlisted transgender model Lola Rodriguez to sell a line of women’s perfume.

The new fragrance, Gaultier Divine, began its campaign last week with several ads featuring Lola Rodriguez. Take a look:

According to Highxtar, the fragrance was designed by Quentin Bisch and “reinterprets luxury from a contemporary perspective.”

“A majestic lily dominates the composition, surrounded by white flowers, a luscious meringue, and a touch of iodine that evokes freedom, skin, and the sea,” it noted.

Reports initially said that Jean Paul Gaultier had enlisted famed transgender TikToker Dylan Mulvaney as a brand ambassador, but the company has said nothing in any official capacity. As of this writing, Mulvaney has only posted about the perfume on personal social pages.

