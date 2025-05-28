Rocker Tom Morello Defends Bruce Springsteen and Harvard Against Trump: ‘F**k That Guy’

Rage Against the Machine co-founder Tom Morello joined left-wing rocker Bruce Springsteen in attacks on President Donald Trump from the stage in Boston with a stage backdrop graphic reading “Fuck Trump.”

During his concert, the rocker claimed that Trump is a “tyrant” and is the “hater in chief.” He also absurdly claimed from stage, “Welcome, brothers and sisters, to the last big event before they throw us all in jail,” according to Rolling Stone.

In other comments, the “Guerrilla Radio” player came to the support of far-left 1980s rocker Bruce Springsteen who has been bashing America at every stop during his overseas tour.

“Bruce is going after Trump because Bruce, his whole life, he’s been about truth, justice, democracy, equality. And Trump is mad at him because Bruce draws a bigger audience. Fuck that guy,” Morello said ahead of performing Springsteen’s “The Ghost of Tom Joad.”

Morello also played other leftist anthems including Woody Guthrie’s version of “This Land Is Your Land,” with its original lyrics. Morello explained that, “It’s a beautiful song, but they censored out all the verses that explain what the song is really about,” Morello said. “This is a revolutionary anthem. Woody Guthrie knew that music could be … an uplifting, unifying, transcendent thing; a defensive shield, and a weapon for change. Authoritarians and billionaires think this country belongs to them. Woody Guthrie knew that this land is yours.”

Morello joins several other aging rockers who have spoken up in support of Springsteen, including Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam and 1970s folk and rock singer Neil Young.

Vedder, for instance, spoke up in support of Springsteen at a concert in Pittsburgh last week and said that Springsteen was a “hero” and added that he fears that Trump will arrest him for speaking out.

For his part, Young took to his website to post a broadside attack on Trump and even alluded to the phrase “86/47.” which is associated with assassinating Trump.

The common theme among these performers who are long past the sell-by date is the claim that Trump will “arrest” people who disagree with him or will otherwise quash their freedom of speech. Trump, though, has never made any moves whatever — not in either of his terms in office — to shut down freedom of speech. On the other hand, Joe Biden most certain did by creating programs and departments aimed squarely at instituting censorship and eliminating freedom of speech online.

