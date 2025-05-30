Celebrities Lawyer Up to Avoid Being Called to Testify at Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial

Celebrities are reportedly hiring lawyers in an attempt to get out of being called to testify during the sex trafficking trial of rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, according to a report.

TMZ founder Harvey Levin recently said that his sources are reporting that the various celebs mentioned in connection with Combs are feverishly working to stay out of the rapper’s trial, Fox News reported.

“I have heard that there are some celebrities worried about being called to testify and have even lawyered up trying to fight that,” Levin said.

Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie, rapper Kid Cudi, and singer Dawn Richard, have already testified, but a long list of other celebs, stars, performers, and music business executives have been mentioned as connected to the case.

“I think [rapper Kid] Cudi and Cassie were the star witnesses, but I don’t know who else the prosecution has up their sleeve,” Levin said. “I don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes there, but they’ve got four weeks left of testimony before they hand it over to the defense. We will see. But what they clearly are doing is cobbling together what they claim is proof beyond a reasonable doubt that he has committed these various crimes.”

Diddy’s trial formally began early this month after prosecutors charged the music and fashion mogul with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy’s former stylist, Deonte Nash, has also testified that she witnessed Diddy threatening Cassie with violence, and also that he committed violent acts against her, in one case beating her until she was bloody.

Levin added that he feels that prosecutors have a serious case, especially on the point of allegations that Diddy showed Cassie a video of a “freak off” that he used to force her to continue attending the events. “I think they could nail him certainly as it pertains to Cassie because that clearly would show coercion,” he said.

“I think Diddy has a big problem there if the jury believes it. Diddy also has a problem with the interstate transportation of sex workers, I think,” Levin added.

Still, Levin said he did not see the logic in the racketeering charges Diddy faces because he didn’t necessarily make money off his untoward or illicit actions.

“When you look at all of the things he did, he’s burglarizing Kid Cudi’s house and going not for money or drugs or jewelry or anything like that,” Levin told Fox News. “He is going for the Christmas present that he was going to give Cassie, and then he torches Cudi’s car, and then makes threats against her mother. This feels like a crazed, criminal, jealous boyfriend. And I don’t think it necessarily shows him to be a racketeer.”

Others named in the trial include Barack Obama, Usher, Notorious B.I.G., singer Rihanna, Suge Knight, Brittney Spears, Prince, and actors Michael B. Jordan and Bruce Willis.

