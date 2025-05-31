Actress Rosamund Pike said she was told to get undressed and “stand there in underwear” during her audition for the 2002 James Bond film, Die Another Day.

“In the Bond audition, I was asked to unzip and drop the dress I was wearing, to just stand there in underwear,” Pike told Harper’s Bazaar of her Die Another Day audition, before she was cast to play agent antagonist Miranda Frost in the 2002 film.

But the actress, who was 21 at the time, refused to follow those orders, telling the magazine, “I thought, ‘Well, no, I’ll be doing that if I get the part. I won’t be doing that now.'”

“I don’t know what possessed me,” Pike said.

Despite refusing to strip down to her underwear, the Gone Girl actress ended up starring in the movie, which went on to become the franchise’s highest-grossing film at the time, earning $432 million.

One year later, Pike appeared in the play Hitchcock Blonde at the Royal Court Theatre in London, where she had to walk across the stage naked, she said.

“There was a moment of, ‘Fuck, they’ve given me this absolute stellar part, but it involves nudity.’ I was taken for a very considerate, you might say, lunch by the director to say, ‘Are you aware of this?'” the actress told Harper’s Bazaar.

While she did not believe the nudity was necessary, she felt that saying “No” was not an option, the actress revealed.

Pike did, however, say that she insisted a later scene in the play to be altered.

“After killing her husband, my character brings his body in and she’s meant to be naked. I requested a dressing gown, which I got,” she said. “I’ve usually spent my career being more clothed than was initially on the page.”

During an interview on the David Tennant Does a Podcast With… last month, Pike also disclosed that she was “mortified” upon believing she was accidentally “waxing” actor Pierce Brosnan’s chest with her body tape while “doing the love scene” with him in Die Another Day, for which Brosnan played James Bond.

“I think, ‘Oh my God, I’m waxing Pierce’s chest,'” the Pride & Prejudice actress recalled. “I was so mortified. I thought, ‘Oh my God, he’s so brave, and I’m pulling off his chest hair with every embrace.'”

“It took a couple of takes to realize it was not him,” Pike added, before revealing, “It was the fake fur of the rugs adorning the swan bed.”

“I literally thought I was waxing the poor man’s chest!” she laughed.

