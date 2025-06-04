Jimmy Kimmel Says Trump vs. Musk Is ‘Like Diddy vs R. Kelly’

Jimmy Kimmel waded into the very public falling out between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, using the pulpit of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night to deliver his verdict.

After canvassing the back-and-forth between the two over Trump’s big Beautiful Bill during his opening monologue, Kimmel said he struggled to make up his mind just who to back.

Eventually he came down on neither, sneering: “Trump versus Elon. What an unexpected — I’m not sure who to root for. It’s like Diddy versus R. Kelly.”

R. Kelly, the R&B superstar known for his anthem “I Believe I Can Fly,” was convicted in a 2021 sex trafficking trial after decades of avoiding criminal responsibility for numerous allegations of misconduct with young women and children.

He is currently serving an extended jail sentence for his crimes.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is at the center of a sex trafficking trial, as the Bad Boy Records founder faces charges that he orchestrated a deviant empire of exploitation that forced women into drugged-up sex parties called “freak-offs.”

As Breitbart News reported, SpaceX CEO Musk criticized Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill” and declared the bill a “pork-filled Congressional spending bill” and “a disgusting abomination.”

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” Musk wrote in a post on X. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.”

“Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong,” Musk added. “You know it.”

Trump has made clear he wants the bill so enthusiastically trashed by Musk on his desk by the Fourth of July.

The president is describing it as “a historic opportunity” to turn the country around “after four disastrous years” under the Biden administration.