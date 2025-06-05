Michelle Obama Explains Why Daughter Malia Removed Her Last Name from Movie Credits

Former first lady Michelle Obama clarified this week that her daughter, Malia, removed her famous last name from movie credits on professional projects to “make her own way.”

Malia Obama reportedly replaced her last name for her middle name, Ann, for the credits of the short film she wrote and directed, The Heart, which screened at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

The former first lady told actors Kate and Oliver Hudson in an episode of their podcast Sibling Revelry that she and the former president respect their daughter dropping her last name for film credits.

“Our daughters [Malia and Sasha] are 25 and 23. They are young adult women, but they definitely went through a period in their teen years where it was the push away … [where] you’re trying to distinguish yourself,” the former first lady said.

“I mean, it is very important for my kids to feel like they’ve earned what they are getting in the world, and they don’t want people to assume that they don’t work hard, that they’re just naturally, just handed things,” she said. “They’re very sensitive to that — they want to be their own people “Malia, who started in film, I mean, her first project — she took off her last name, and we were like, they’re still going to know it’s you, Malia. But we respected the fact that she’s trying to make her way.”

Michelle Obama also said that Sasha and Malia have come to understand their parents humanity as they get older.

“As they’re older, I think they are embracing our parenting principles. … They have a clearer understanding of why we did a lot of what we did,” she said. “They understand us as full human beings now, in the same way that I think I discovered that about my parents when I went away to college.”

As Breitbart News reported recently, Malia Obama’s Nike commercial faced charges of plagiarism from a fellow Sundance Film Festival alum, Natalie Jasmine Harris.

Malia Obama did not respond to the accusation publicly.

