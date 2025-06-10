‘F**k the Police’ Rapper Macklemore’s Seattle Home Burglarized

Police officers were dispatched to “fuck the police” rapper Macklemore’s $6 million Seattle mansion in the Democrat-controlled city’s northwest Capitol Hill area during the early hours of Saturday morning after the residence was burglarized.

A woman, later identified as a nanny who works for Macklemore, told an officer that two men broke into the home and pepper sprayed her after she put the rapper’s children to bed on Friday night, according to a police report obtained by the Seattle Times.

The nanny was then held down while the thieves ransacked the house, before running off with “thousands of dollars of items” taken from the “Thrift Shop” rapper’s residence, according to police and East Precinct radio updates, obtained by Capitol Hill Seattle.

Macklemore — whose 2024 song, “HIND’S HALL” features lyrics that declare, “Fuck the police” — did not appear to be home at the time of the burglary.

The nanny told police that “for some unexplainable reason,” one of the thieves looked “fearful” after she was pepper sprayed, and began helping her clean the chemicals out of her eyes, according to the police report.

The Seattle Police Department said the nanny fled the mansion and called 911 from a neighbor’s house, noting that one of the suspects had taken the woman’s phone during the incident.

The nanny told police that she bit one of the thieves before running out of the house, at which point she dashed to nearby homes, knocking on several doors, pleading for help, before one of the neighbors finally answered and let her call 911.

Doorbell footage obtained by TMZ shows the nanny knocking on one neighbor’s front door, exclaiming, “Help, please!”

Watch Below:

Emergency services were called to Macklemore’s mansion shortly before 1:00 a.m., and police arrived at the residence, where the “Marmalade” rapper’s three children were reportedly still asleep inside. The kids were not harmed.

The burglars reportedly stole jewelry, watches, and shoes, with the police report stating that the two suspects were later seen on video fleeing from the house.

The nanny reportedly told police the men were wearing black attire, vests, face masks, and gloves, adding that they looked “tactical in nature,” but noted that she did not see any firearms during the break-in.

The suspects broke into the mansion through a patio door, the woman told police.

At the time of this writing, the suspects still remain at large.

One of Macklemore’s neighbors also called the police on the nanny, apparently thinking their home was being broken into due to the woman banging on the door.

Last year, Macklemore made worldwide news after saying “Fuck America” during a pro-Palestinian concert in Seattle.

