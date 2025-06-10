John Cusack Says ‘ICE Nazis Doing the Bidding of Nazi Trump’: ‘Pure Nazi Lawlessness’

Actor John Cusack has smeared President Donald Trump, his top advisor Stephen Miller, his administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents as “Nazis,” falsely accusing Trump’s officials of “terrorizing non ehite [sic] communities.”

“Ice Nazi doing the bidding of Nazis trump and Miller and the rest of Manson family administration – are rolling around la terrorizing legal immigrants at work at schools abducting them and jailing them – no law – no due process,” John Cusack wrote on Bluesky, adding “Pure Nazi lawlessness.”

Cusack’s tirade continued: “Trump and his fascists are not arresting criminals of course they are terrorizing non ehite communities -illegally abducting citizens and legal immigrants Denying them due process – Resist at all costs.

As Breitbart News reported, violent anti-ICE protests erupted in Los Angeles over the weekend in response to the enforcement of federal immigration laws:

Some of the leftist protesters were seen throwing eggs and shouting to warn others about impending raids. KTLA video footage shows lines of law enforcement officers standing in the streets as protesters taunted them, while others blocked a roadway and threw objects at police vehicles. In addition, a car sitting in the middle of an intersection was seen engulfed in flames: On Friday in Los Angeles, law enforcement arrested over 40 people during the raids and search warrant executions, enraging some city officials and immigrant advocate groups, per Breitbart News.

Due to the lack of control, the president ordered 2,000 National Guard troops into the area so ICE agents could conduct operations. Democrats have condemned the move as an escalation tactic.

“The federal government is taking over the California National Guard and deploying 2,000 soldiers in Los Angeles — not because there is a shortage of law enforcement, but because they want a spectacle. Don’t give them one. Never use violence. Speak out peacefully,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

