Trans Producer for Disney’s ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ Blames ‘Rabid Aggression’ of L.A.P.D. After Being Hit by Rubber Bullets During Riots

A transgender actor-producer went on a tirade against the “rabid aggression” of the Los Angeles Police dept. after being struck with rubber bullets and stun grenades during the ongoing insurrectionist riots in L.A.

The actor, Jen Richards, who appeared in the TV series Blindspot and was a producer on the disastrous Disney streaming series, Star Wars: The Acolyte, among other work, told fans of taking to the streets during the destructive riots in L.A. last weekend. Richards then posted about his harrowing experiences in Instagram, according to Pink News.

“We were in downtown LA today,” the actor wrote on Sunday. “Thousands of peaceful protestors showed up to demonstrate that we won’t stand by as our neighbors get rounded up to appease the racist fever dreams of a President and his fragile ego.”

“I was hit by flashbangs and rubber bullets, all while walking backwards with my hands up,” Richards added.

Richards posted photos of some of the LAPD police officers he encountered and asked Internet users to ID and out the officers.

“I’m a rather fragile, sensitive, fight-with-my-words type,” Richards wrote, “but sometimes shit goes too far and you gotta stand up for truth, liberty, and empathy. Now is that time. (If anyone knows who the person in the first picture is, let me know! Their composure in the face of LAPD’s rabid aggression was stunning.).”

Richards concluded, writing, “p.s. Flashbangs aren’t too bad, they’re loud and sting. Rubber bullets however … well, check out my foot. It tore through my docs!”

Richards’s Instgram also included a string of other photos of the protest.

