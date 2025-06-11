Zoe Saldaña Calls Her Oscar Statue ‘Trans’ with ‘They/Them’ Pronouns

Actress Zoe Saldaña won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar this year for her performance in Emilia Pérez and the statue apparently went transgender in the process.

Speaking with People on the red carpet for the premiere of Disney and Pixar’s Elio, Saldaña said that she keeps the Oscar in her office and it goes by “they/them” pronouns.

“We have it in my office and my Oscar is gender fluid,” she said before adding that the statue is “trans” and “goes by they/them” pronouns.

According to Variety, Saldaña follows in the footsteps of actress “Jamie Lee Curtis, who also used they/them pronouns for her Oscar statue after winning best supporting actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

When Saldaña took home the BAFTA Award for her performance, she dedicated it to her transgender nephew.

“I’m dedicating all of these awards and the film Emilia Pérez to my nephew, Eli,” Saldaña said. “He is the reason — they are the reason — I signed up to do this film in the first place. So as the proud aunt of a trans life, I will always stand with my community of trans people.”

“Films are supposed to change hearts and challenge minds,” the actress continued. “And I hope that Emilia Pérez did something like this, please, because voices need to be heard.”

