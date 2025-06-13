Kamala-Backer Lizzo Rants About ICE Agents in California ‘Forcing a Mexican Person Off of Their Ancestral Land’

Left-wing pop star and Kamala Harris 2024 presidential surrogate Lizzo went on an anti-ICE rant on the leftist social media echo chamber Bluesky on Thursday, bizarrely declaring that no one actually “owns” any land on Earth, before amusingly contradicting herself by claiming that U.S. land actually belongs to Mexicans.

“There’s no such thing as ‘illegal,’ there are no ‘borders,’ no one really ‘owns’ the land on this planet,” the “Rumors” singer said in a Bluesky post.

There’s no such thing as “illegal”, there are no “boarders”, no one really “owns” the land on this planet. When people finally understand that these terms and ideas are tools for racism and capitalism we can truly be free. We can finally see the oppressors for who they are. — lizzo (@lizzobeeating.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 1:00 PM

“When people finally understand that these terms and ideas are tools for racism and capitalism we can truly be free. We can finally see the oppressors for who they are,” Lizzo added.

In a follow-up post two minutes later, the “About Damn Time” singer claimed, “The irony of an ICE agent forcing a Mexican person off of their ancestral land when that agent’s ancestors are European immigrants is just…”

The irony of an ice agent forcing a Mexican person off of their ancestral land when that agent’s ancestors are European immigrants is just… — lizzo (@lizzobeeating.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 1:02 PM

“Someone said what’s happening right now in LA isn’t immigration policy — it’s regime prep. Wheeeeewwwww,” Lizzo added in a third Bluesky post, seemingly regurgitating someone else’s left-wing zinger she read on the echo chamber platform.

Someone said what’s happening right now in LA isn’t immigration policy—it’s regime prep Wheeeeewwwww — lizzo (@lizzobeeating.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 1:05 PM

“And still… there are people who voted for this who are going to sleep with a smile on their faces pleased as pie… It’s a wild world y’all,” the “Truth Hurts” singer said in a fourth Bluesky post.

And still… there are people who voted for this who are going to sleep with a smile on their faces pleased as pie.. It’s a wild world y’all — lizzo (@lizzobeeating.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 1:07 PM

During Thursday’s episode of The Alex Marlow Show, Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow pointed out the irony in Los Angeles anti-ICE rioters waving Mexican flags, given that the area was actually founded by the Spanish.

“It was not Mexican at the start,” Marlow said. “If we’re doing this thing where you’re only entitled to the land if you were there first, and I guess maybe we’re not counting any indigenous populations that may have been there. So, it wasn’t empty, right?”

“There were a few people walking around. So, there’s got to be some indigenous populations. So, I want to see some flags for some indigenous tribes,” the editor-in-chief quipped.

