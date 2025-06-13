‘Supergirl’ Star Jon Cryer Says ‘Kristi Noem Must Resign’ After Sen. Padilla Handcuffed at DHS Press Conference

CW’s Supergirl star Jon Cryer says U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem “must resign” in response to Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) being handcuffed after he stormed into the Department of Homeland Security’s press conference on Thursday.

“America is an authoritarian state,” the Two and a Half Men star bizarrely said in a Bluesky post, reacting to video footage showing a shoving match between Padilla and officers while Noem was speaking at a press briefing.

“Kristi Noem must resign,” Cryer declared in another Bluesky post, responding to journalist Steven Beschloss, who claimed Noem told “lies” on Fox News, and called the Trump administration “a criminal regime.”

As Breitbart News reported, on Thursday, Noem told Fox News that Sen. Padilla did not identify himself when he interrupted her press conference, shouting and lunging forward, so security removed him.

“This man burst into the room, started lunging towards the podium, interrupting me and elevating his voice and was stopped, did not identify himself and was removed from the room. So as soon as he identified himself, appropriate actions were taken,” Noem said.

“If he would have requested a meeting, I would have loved to have sat down and had a conversation with him,” the Homeland Security Secretary continued, adding, “Coming into a press conference like this is political theater.”

Noem said, “The way that he acted was completely inappropriate. It wasn’t becoming of a U.S. Senator or a public official.”

Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow also reacted to the incident, saying Padilla “clearly wants to draw attention to himself, he’s being forcibly removed by law enforcement, which is law enforcement’s right.”

Marlow added during Thursday’s episode of The Alex Marlow Show that the senator resisted officers and didn’t seem have his congressional pin on, noting it appeared as though Padilla was “trying to bait some sort of a big reaction.”

This is not the first time Cryer has fearmongered on the leftist social media echo chamber Bluesky.

In March, the Hollywood actor accused President Donald Trump of committing terrorism in his daily efforts to drain the swamp in Washington, D.C.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.