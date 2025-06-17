Singer Nezza, Who Sang National Anthem in Spanish, Weeps in Tirade over Backlash: ‘I’m Proud of Myself’

Singer and social media influencer Nezza now says she is “proud of herself” for lying to the Dodgers and telling them she would not sing the U.S. national anthem in Spanish as a protest against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Instead of performing The Star-Spangled Banner ahead of Saturday’s game, the singer, who’s real name is Vanessa Hernandez, sang the Spanish version of the anthem, entitled El Pendón Estrellado,.

Hernandez also freely admitted that team officials told her not to sing El Pendón Estrellado, but to sing the proper, English version of the national anthem. She apparently agreed. But she lied and sang the Spanish version anyway.

Now, Hernandez is saying she is “proud of herself” for lying and for singing the anthem in Spanish.

Nezza explained in a video posted to TikTok that her parents were immigrants before becoming naturalized citizens, and she can’t imagine them being taken away from her by immigration officials. She didn’t explain how she imagines her parents, who are legal citizens, might be taken from her.

The social media poster then stated through tears that she is doing this “out of love” and with “good energy” and added she is proud of herself for lying to the Dodgers and using the American national anthem to support illegal aliens.

In other comments, Nezza claimed that the team told her she is “never allowed in that stadium ever again.” This also appears to be untrue as a spokesman for the team told the L.A. Times that they had placed no restrictions or bans on her and she is welcome to attend any game she chooses.

