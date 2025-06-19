Watch: Disney Star Mark Ruffalo Defends Illegal Immigration, Says ‘White People’ Committing Most Crimes in Anti-Trump Tirade

Disney’s She-Hulk Attorney at Law star Mark Ruffalo jumped to his Instagram to rip “grifter” Trump and to say that “billionaires” are “stealing you blind,” while falsely claiming that illegal migrants “add to the economy.”

Ruffalo said in a video recorded at a New York “No Kings” rally last Saturday that “immigrants aren’t criminals” and he insisted that they “add to our economy by the billions.” On the other hand, it is “billionaires who are the true villains,” “who are really making our lives unbearable and making us so desperate.” He added, “It’s time to take our country back from extreme wealth that has its hands all over the power of the nation.”

The Avengers star also said “The immigrants aren’t the criminals. Most of the crimes committed in this country are by white people.”

Ruffalo also posted a written screed on June 7 attacking Trump, Elon Musk, and billionaires.

The Marvel superhero actor, who is reportedly worth around $35 million, doled out a list of left-wing talking points, adding, “You want to get rid of the people who are picking your food, without a care in the world for who is poisoning your bodies with chemicals that aren’t ever meant to be in nature. You want to drive out those who make your life easier but not question those who dull your minds with lies and disinformation meant to confuse you and destroy brotherly and sisterly love for us here? You’re pointing your guns in the wrong direction.”

He also accused President Donald Trump of being the ring leader of these nefarious billionaires.

“The president is a grifter,” Ruffalo railed. “His family is raking it in with their bit coin con, the dopey tech billionaire takes your tax money to make himself richer than any person in the history of mankind with his pipe dream of living on Mars, while you starve, while you worry, while he gleefully lets people with AIDS, people suffering famine, or persecution or political danger silently die. He fires your family members, and stops cancer research to help cure the ones you love. You are pointing the gun in the wrong direction.”

Ruffalo’s claim that illegals add to the economy is false. Indeed, illegal aliens are a net financial loss to the U,S economy.

They usually take far, far more in freebies from federal and state welfare than they pay in taxes. Furthermore, they wire a large portion of what they make from their illegal jobs back to their home country in a practice called “remittances.”

These remittances drain more than $150 billion a year from the U.S. economy when migrants send a large portion of their U.S. paychecks back home to their rightful country. This is all money that does not go towards local businesses, does not go to taxes, and does not benefit the U.S. in anyway. It is all just cash that is lost to the U.S. forever. In fact, these remittances account for more money than Congress spends in foreign aid.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.