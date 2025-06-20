Stephen King: ‘ICE Looking More and More Like the American Gestpo’

Author Stephen King compared Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to Nazis, framing them as an “American Gestapo.”

King issued his statement about ICE on his Blue Sky account. The acclaimed author also misspelled “gestapo.”

“ICE looking more and more like the American Gestpo [sic],” he wrote.

ICE looking more and more like the American Gestpo. — Stephen King (@stephenking.bsky.social) June 19, 2025 at 9:22 AM

King issued his denunciation of ICE in response to the Trump administration increasing raids and deportations in cities across the country. As Breitbart News reported, ICE now face a 500% chance of being assaulted while conducting operations.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are now facing a 500 percent increase in assaults as they attempt to locate and arrest illegal aliens living in the United States, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data exclusively obtained by Breitbart News revealed. Today, the Department of Homeland Security released new data revealing that ICE law enforcement is now facing a 500% increase in assaults while carrying out enforcement operations,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Breitbart News. McLaughlin pointed to the recent arrest of Roberto Carlos Munoz, an illegal alien and convicted child sex offender, who dragged an ICE agent 50 yards with his car as he attempted to evade arrest in Bloomington, Minnesota.

King also made headlines this week when he said “it would be good to get some women in charge of the countries that have nuclear weapons.”

“Women talk to each other. Women can be reasonable. Enough with the macho men and swinging dicks,” he said.

