Stephen King: ‘Real Culprit’ in Minnesota Political Shootings Was ‘The Gun’

The Shining and It author Stephen King reacted to last weekend’s targeted shootings in Minnesota via an X post where he claimed the “real culprit” in the attacks was “the gun.”

Breitbart News reported that Vance Boelter allegedly killed Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman (D) and her husband in their home after shooting and severely wounding state Sen. John Hoffman (D) and his wife in theirs.

Boelter allegedly dressed like a police officer and parked a car that resembled a police vehicle in the driveway of both homes as he carried out his attacks.

King used an X post to say: “Vance Boelter is clearly as nutty as a fruitcake. The real culprit is the gun he used. They’re everywhere, and it’s years too late to put that genie back in the bottle.”

He added, “Nuts are gonna do nutty, violent things, and guns are easily obtainable.”

King has long been a gun control advocate. For example, USA Today noted that he released an essay in 2013 written to contend for a ban on “assault weapons.” In that essay, King described himself as a man “with liberal creds” who was taking time to “preach the Gospel of Gun Control.”

On October 27, 2023, King used a New York Times op-ed to say, “When rapid-fire guns are difficult to get, things improve, but I see no such improvement in the future. Americans love guns and appear willing to pay the price in blood.”

And now he blames Minnesota’s political attacks on “the gun.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.