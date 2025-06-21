‘Scream’ Star Ethan Embry on Bombing Iran: ’78 Million F*cking Idiots in America Brought Us Here’

Scream star Ethan Embry took to the leftist echo chamber platform Bluesky on Saturday evening to react to the United States bombing three nuclear sites in Iran, declaring, “78 million fucking idiots in America brought us here.”

“78,000,000 fucking idiots in America brought us here,” Embry proclaimed, referring to President Donald Trump’s landslide victory in the 2024 election.

As Breitbart News reported, President Trump revealed on Saturday evening that the U.S. had just completed a “very successful attack on” three nuclear sites in Iran: Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump wrote in a Trust Social post. “All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow.”

“All planes are safely on their way home,” the president continued, adding, “Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!”

The White House, meanwhile, announced that President Trump will address the nation at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.