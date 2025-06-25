Hollywood Celebrities Rejoice for Socialist Democrat Leader Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Primary Victory: ‘A New Hope’

Hollywood celebrities are taking a victory lap after Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani declared victory Tuesday night in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary race.

Leading the way was Marvel’s Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani, who said “Dear Dems: this is what we want. This is who we want. Listen to us.”

Chiming in from a galaxy far, far to the left of most Americans was Star Wars star Mark Hamill, with a very much on the nose response to news that fellow candidate Andrew Cuomo called Mamdani to concede.

Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon, who hosted a fundraiser for Mamdani, was happy to him trounce Cuomo (who easily beat Nixon the 2018 New York gubernatorial race).

As was native New Yorker-turned Ireland resident Rosie O’Donnell.

Actor Kal Penn, who has known Mamdani since he was 14, snapped a shot with the Mamdani from his victory party.

Actor-comedian Patton Oswalt is also elated for Mamdani’s fringe policies.

Orange Is the New Black and Clean Slate star Lavern Cox, who also help campaign for Mamdani, celebrated his big night.

Star Trek star George Takei jumped the gun with his praise, prematurely calling Mamdani mayor elect.

Congratulations to the new mayor elect of New York, Zohran Mamdani! He ran a campaign that should be studied by students of politics for years to come. [image or embed] — George Takei (@georgetakei.bsky.social) June 25, 2025 at 4:11 PM

Indeed, the 33 year-old socialist may have an uphill battle to when in November’s general election.

“Socialist Zohran Mamdani is too extreme to lead New York City,” said Rep. Laura Gillen (D-NY) in a statement on Wednesday. “His entire campaign has been built on unachievable promises and higher taxes, which is the last thing New York needs.”

“Beyond that, Mr. Mamdani has called to defund the police and has demonstrated a deeply disturbing pattern of unacceptable antisemitic comments which stoke hate at a time when antisemitism is skyrocketing,” Gillen continued. “He is the absolute wrong choice for New York.”

