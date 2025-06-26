50 Cent Offers Zohran Mamdani One-Way Ticket Out of New York over the Socialist’s Tax Plan: ‘I’m Telling Trump!’

50 Cent offered New York City Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani a one-way ticket out of New York after the Democratic Socialist name dropped him while discussing his proposed tax increases. “I’m telling Trump!” the “Many Men” rapper exclaimed.

“Where did he come from?” 50 Cent said of Mamdani in a Wednesday Instagram post, sharing a video of the socialist saying during his appearance on The Breakfast Club that the rapper will not be “happy” with his tax plan.

“Whose friend is this? I’m not feeling this plan, no,” 50 Cent continued, adding, “I will give him $258,750 and a first class one way ticket away from New York. I’m telling Trump what he said too!”

Watch Below:

In the interview, Mamdani said he wants to raise taxes to bring in an additional $10 billion in revenue, in order to “Trump-proof” New York City.

The socialist mayoral candidate, who defeated former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York City’s Democrat primary on Tuesday, said he will collect the billions of dollars in taxpayer money “in two key ways.”

“The first, is to match the state’s top corporate tax rate to that of New Jersey. We are 7.25 percent, they are at 11.5 percent. Corporations can pay it over there, they can pay it over here,” Mamdani asserted.

The 33-year-old went on to say that “the beauty of it” is companies won’t be able to run and hide from his tax increases, noting they cannot simply flee to Florida, as he will still find a way get their money.

“And the beauty of it is that it doesn’t just apply to corporations headquartered in New York City, because when you say this, people will say, ‘Well, they’re gonna go to Florida.’ Wherever you are headquartered, as long as you do business in the state of New York, you are taxable for that corporate tax,” Mamdani gloated.

The socialist added that his second scheme to raise billions in taxpayer dollars is to implement a two percent tax increase on “the top one percent of New Yorkers”

“And I know if 50 Cent is listening, he’s not going to be happy about this,” Mamdani said, adding that the rapper “tends to not like this tax policy, but I want to be very clear this is about $20,000 a year.”

“It’s a rounding error,” he added. “And all of these things together, they make every New Yorker’s life better, including those who are actually getting taxed now.”

