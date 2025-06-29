John Cusack: Iran will Rush to Get a Nuclear Weapon and They Should Get One

Actor John Cusack said Iran would “rush to get a nuclear weapon,” and encouraged them to get one before the United States and Israel bombed “every country” in the Middle East.

“Iran will surely rush to get a nuclear weapon-and they should get one – it’s the only way to deter US and Israel from bombing every country in Middle East,” Cusack wrote in a post on X.

Cusack’s post comes after President Donald Trump announced on Monday that there would be a ceasefire between Israel and Iran in what has been nicknamed the, “12-Day War.”

The announcement of a ceasefire came after the United States carried out “massive precision strikes” on three key Iranian nuclear sites: Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz.

While Trump expressed that Iran and Israel had violated the ceasefire after it went into effect, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented a “timeline of events leading up to the ceasefire and in the hours thereafter.”

In Netanyahu’s timeline, Netanyahu claimed that “shortly before the ceasefire was due to take effect, Iran launched a barrage of missiles, one of which took the lives of four” Israeli citizens. Iran later launched three additional missiles, and “in response to Iran’s violations, the Air Force destroyed a radar installation near Tehran.”

As Breitbart News previously reported:

The mission to destroy the Iranian nuclear facility at Fordow could only be accomplished with a special type of bomb, the 15-ton Massive Ordnance Penetrator, which can only be carried by one plane — the B-2 Spirit bomber. The bombers made an incredible 37-hour roundtrip flight from Missouri to successfully attack their targets.

In the aftermath of the strikes on the three key Iranian nuclear enrichment sites, U.S. and Israeli officials have indicated that “intelligence” shows that the country’s nuclear program has been set back “many years,” from the damage, CBS News reported.