State Dept. to Revoke Visa of British Rock Duo Bob Vylan After ‘Death to IDF,’ ‘Free Palestine’ Glastonbury Chants

The State Department is reportedly looking to revoke the visas for British rap punk rock duo Bobby Vylan after one of them chanted “death to IDF” as well as “Free Palestine” at a U.K. music festival.

As Breitbart News reported over the weekend, one half of the rap-rock duo, who goes by the stage name Bobby Vylan, “led the Glastonbury crowd in chants of ‘death, death to the IDF’ (Israel Defense Forces) and ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,’ which denotes the elimination of the state of Israel and presumably the people there in.”

“Responding to the performance, which was aired nationwide on the BBC public broadcaster, the Israeli Embassy in the United Kingdom said that it was ‘deeply disturbed by the inflammatory and hateful rhetoric expressed on stage at the Glastonbury Festival,'” it added.

According to a recent report from the Daily Wire, the State Department has been looking into whether or not duo’s visas should be revoked.

“As a reminder, under the Trump Administration, the U.S. government will not issue visas to any foreigner who supports terrorists,” the senior official told the outlet.

The chair of the Department of Justice’s Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, Leo Terrell, said he will be calling on Monday Secretary of State Marco Rubio to keep Vylan from entering the United States.

“These abhorrent chants, which included calls for the death of members of the Israeli Defense Forces, are abhorrent and have no place in any civil society,” Terrell said in a statement. “We understand that Mr. Vylan is planning to travel to the United States as part of the Inertia Tour. In response, Mr. Terrell’s Task Force will be reaching out to the U.S. Department of State on Monday to determine what measures are available to address the situation and to prevent the promotion of violent antisemitic rhetoric in the United States.”

