Country Singer Gavin Adcock Blasts Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’: ‘That S**t Ain’t Country Music’

Beyoncé‘s Cowboy Carter is dominating the country music charts and country star Gavin Adcock is far from happy about it.

Deadline reports the singer went viral after a social media user shared the criticism Adcock delivered addressing Beyoncé’s effort which is topping him across the charts.

“You can tell her we’re coming for her f**king a**,” Adcock is heard saying during a performance after telling his audience Beyoncé’s album was performing better in the Apple Music chart. “That sh** ain’t country music, and it ain’t ever been country music, and it ain’t gonna be country music.”

Adcock took to Instagram to further address his commentary about Beyoncé where he doubled down on the Houston-born, 43-year-old singer.

“When I was a little kid, my mama was blasting some Beyoncé in the car,” Adcock said. “I’ve heard a ton of Beyoncé songs, and I actually remember her Super Bowl halftime show being pretty kick a** back in the day. But I really don’t believe that her album should be labeled as country music.”

He continued, “It doesn’t sound country. It doesn’t feel country. And I just don’t think that people that have dedicated their whole lives to this genre and this lifestyle should have to compete or watch that album just to stay at the top just because she’s Beyoncé.”

In the caption of his Instagram post, Adcock wrote, “It just ain’t country.”

The Deadline report notes Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter has been a chart-topping success with the singer winning Best Country Album earlier this year at the 2025 Grammys.

The album has been called a full-throated ode to her southern U.S. roots, as Breitbart News reported.