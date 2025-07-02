Drag Queen Pattie Gonia Ends Pride Month with Anti-Trump Tirade: ‘Better to Be a F**got than a Fascist’

Celebrity drag queen Pattie Gonia closed out LGBTQ Pride Month with a vulgar, derogatory message for President Donald Trump.

Pattie Gonia, who has built a substantial social media following, delivered a message for the president at the Denver Pride march as the month of June came to a close.

“Dear Trump, because we know you’re gonna listen to this later, we have a little message for you. Because the muzzle doesn’t work on us, bitch,” Pattie Gonia told the cheering crowd. “Climate change is real! Pride is a protest! Protect the dolls! Black Lives Still Matter! No one is illegal on stolen land. And Free Palestine.”

Pattie Gonia then employed a vulgar slur in a jab at president Trump and said, “Better to be a faggot than a fascist.”

Pattie Gonia previously featured Vivian Wilson, the transgender son of White House advisor Elon Musk, at an anti-ICE drag show.

“The transgender daughter (and critic) of Elon Musk took the stage Friday in Los Angeles! She lip-synced her heart out, delivering a show-stopping performance and a display of the transgender flag that had the crowd on their feet,” per OUT Magazine:

“The fundraiser, called Pattie Gonia Presents SAVE HER! — An Environmental Drag Show, was organized by Pattie Gonia, an Out100 honoree, drag performer, and activist,” it added. ‘The lineup also featured drag performers Vera!, Nini Coco, Jacob Ostler, Vivllainous, Skirt Cocaine, Noxxia Datura, and Trudy Tective. 100 percent of the proceeds went toward immigrant legal defense funds.”

