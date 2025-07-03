Video: Diddy Fans Pour Baby Oil on Themselves in Celebration of Verdict: ‘It’s Not RICO, It’s a FREAKO’

Fans of disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs sprayed themselves with baby oil outside the New York City courtroom in celebration of Wednesday’s verdict, making a mockery of claims involving what are now known to the public as “Freak Offs.”

“I kid you not, people are pouring baby oil on one another outside this courthouse,” CNN’s Laura Coates reported from outside the building, noting that baby oil had “a very big play in the Freak Off you heard about,” adding, “You have people saying, ‘It’s not RICO, it’s FREAKO.'”

Notably, RICO stands for the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, and jurors found the hip hop powerhouse not guilty of his racketeering conspiracy charge, which carried a maximum sentence of life in prison.

As Breitbart News reported, Combs, who was facing a total of five charges, was acquitted on Wednesday of the three more serious allegations: one count of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion.

“You’ve got applause coming when the mother of Sean Diddy Combs, Miss Janice, got out of the vehicle just a few moments ago,” Coates said, adding that the presence of the music mogul’s family has elicited “cheers” from crowds outside the courthouse.

Video footage posted to social media shows fans of Combs spraying each other with baby oil and jumping up and down upon learning the news of the not guilty verdict for the three more serious charges.

In the video, one woman is seen tearing off her blue wig and dancing while a nearby man pours baby oil all over her chest.

Combs, however, was found guilty of the two lesser charges: two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Nonetheless, the verdict was seen as a victory for the “Can’t Hold Me Down” singer.

When it comes to Combs, the baby oil is in reference to over 1,000 bottles of the substance that was found by authorities last year, when they raided his properties.

The music mogul was also accused of using baby oil during days-long sex parties known as “Freak Offs,” which prosecutors claimed were nonconsensual in a federal indictment.

