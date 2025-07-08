‘Superman’ Director James Gunn Walks Back Calling Critics of Its Political Messages ‘Jerks’: ‘This Movie Is for Everybody’

James Gunn, the director of the upcoming DC reboot movie, Superman, is walking back his harsh comments, calling half the country “jerks” and saying “screw them” if they don’t like the political messages in his film.

Last week, Gunn insisted that the political message he put in his film is one of supporting “immigrants.”

As Breitbart News reported, he said, “But it’s about human kindness and obviously there will be jerks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness. But screw them.”

Unsurprisingly, a backlash immediately ensued after the director called half the country “jerks” and told them to “screw” off.

Like most left-wingers, Gunn incorrectly thinks Americans who stand against illegal immigration and lawless behavior are somehow “against immigrants.”

But now, only a few days before the Friday premiere of his film, Gunn is trying to walk back his harsh comments about half the country.

On the red carpet of his film debut, Gunn was asked, “You said it’s an immigrant story, it’s a political movie, MAGA today is going nuts. What do you have to say to MAGA?”

“I don’t have anything,” Gunn said in his initial dismissive response. “I think this movie’s for everybody. I don’t have anything to say. I’m not here to judge people, you know. Um, you know, I think this movie is about kindness, and I think that’s something everyone can relate to.”

James’ brother, Sean, also got in on the blame game. He also conflated being against law-breaking, illegal immigration to somehow being against immigrants. Indeed, he said you aren’t even an American if you don’t agree with him.

Sean Gunn was at the same red carpet event as his brother when he was similarly asked about the MAGA backlash.

“We support ‘our people’ we love our immigrants, and yes Superman is an immigrant, and yes the people that we support in this country are immigrants, if you don’t like that then you are not American,” Gunn said.

“People who say no to immigrants are against the American way. That is what the American dream is all about,” he exclaimed.

The Gunn Brothers are not the first controversial statements to come from someone connected with the new DC film. Last week, the man who portrays the Man of Steel, actor David Corenswet, found himself unable to repeat Superman’s slogan, and replaced “The American way” part of the saying with “and good things.”

The Superman character has long been associated with the slogan “fighting for truth, justice, and the American way,” but last week, Corenswet blurted out a different version of the motto, saying instead, “truth and justice and all those good things.”

This film is crucially important for the DC universe of films. It is meant to wholly reboot all their films, but if this one goes wrong, it could jeopardize that future of DC films. Some reviews, though, have already come out and dissed the movie as “Terrible,” “Superficial,” and “Overstuffed.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.