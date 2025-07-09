‘Monty Python’ Legend Terry Gilliam Says Trump ‘F**ked Up’ His Latest Movie

Monty Python and the Holy Grail legend Terry Gilliam says President Donald Trump “fucked up” his latest movie by winning the election and changing the fantasy he had conjured up, as the Hollywood director was preemptively writing a script featuring the events he had expected to unfold, and Trump’s return to office “killed” the story.

After being asked by the Hollywood Reporter if “the return of Donald Trump” has affected his work, Gilliam replied, “Well, he’s fucked up the latest film I was working on, because it was a satire about the last several years when things were going as they were.”

“He’s turned it upside down. So he’s killed my movie,” the Brazil director added of President Trump.

Gilliam went on to clarify that he was referring to his upcoming film, The Carnival at the End of Days.

“I had a sub-title that said: ‘Great fun for all of those who enjoy taking offense.’ That was how I approached it,” the director said, adding, “I think Trump has destroyed satire. I mean, how can you be satirical about what’s going on in the way he’s doing the world?”

Gilliam explained that the film was supposed to be about “the Trump lost years from 2020 to 2024,” but the 45th and 47th president’s landslide election victory made his storyline unrealistic.

“With Carnival, the other day I was thinking I was going to put a little preamble on it saying that what you’re about to see takes place during the period historians refer to as the Trump lost years from 2020 to 2024,” the Time Bandits director said.

After being asked if he believes there might still be a way to do the movie in the coming years, Gilliam answered, “I think I’ve got to rewrite a lot of it. I’m still trying to decide how to approach that.”

“I think Trump has changed things considerably,” the Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus director continued. “He’s turned the world upside down. I don’t know if people are going to be laughing more.”

Gilliam also conceded to the reality that “there have been woke activists with a very narrow, self-righteous point of view” that have caused “so many people” to become “frightened.”

“So many people have been very timid about telling jokes, making fun of things, because if you tell a joke, these people say you’re punching down at somebody,” the director admitted.

