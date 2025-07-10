Lena Dunham ‘Worked with Planned Parenthood’ for Abortion Storyline in Netflix Series ‘Too Much’

Actress Lena Dunham recently revealed that she worked with Planned Parenthood to create an abortion storyline for her Netflix series Too Much.

Even though Dunham has promoted herself as a pro-abortion feminist, her HBO show Girls surprised right-leaning views in its decision to feature the character of Hannah choosing to keep an unplanned pregnancy; her new show Too Much features an opposite storyline.

“It felt right for the story; it felt true. And I thought, there’s a way to talk about this and make it emotional and honest, but also not make it something that she needs to regret or feel shame about,” she told Variety.

“Obviously, after Roe v. Wade was overturned it became really important to me,” she continued. “And also living in England and the shock of them seeing what was happening, that was huge too. It’s alarming and terrifying.”

Dunham said she observed “people’s fear and their pain” about abortion restrictions following the repeal of Roe v. Wade. To achieve her vision of an abortion storyline that avoids shame, Dunham said she collaborated with Planned Parenthood.

“She’s not having a hard time because of the abortion,” Dunham said. “And the abortion is a choice she can make for herself to choose herself and to choose her life.”

Lena Dunham recently made headlines when she spoke in favor of transgender ideology at a “Trans Day of Visibility” protest this past April.

“When my sibling came out as trans, I learned that I had never actually had a sister at all, but a wise, funny, resilient, powerful, remarkable brother,” she said.

“The experience of going through my brother’s transition has been a profound gift to our family,” Dunham declared. “We have laughed, we have cried, we have learned, and re-learned.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.