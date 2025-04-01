Lena Dunham Rails Against ‘Horrific Government Abuses’ at Trans Visibility Rally: ‘Trans Liberation Is Our Liberation’

HBO’s Girls creator, American Horror Story star, and longtime Breitbart fan girl, Lena Dunham railed against “horrific government abuses” at a trans visibility rally on Monday. “Trans liberation is our liberation,” the actress proclaimed.

“We must help protect the civil rights of our trans friends and family,” Dunham declared at the first “Transgender Day of Visibility” in Washington, D.C. during President Donald Trump’s second term in office.

Dunham went on to talk about the importance of standing strong “in the face of such hatred and misunderstanding,” amid what she believes to be “dangers and traumas trans people face today, and the hard truths about how trans people are valued by the current leadership of this country.”

“When my sibling came out as trans, I learned that I had never actually had a sister at all, but a wise, funny, resilient, powerful, remarkable brother,” the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star continued.

Watch Below:

“The experience of going through my brother’s transition has been a profound gift to our family,” Dunham declared. “We have laughed, we have cried, we have learned, and re-learned.”

The Scandal actress added, “I have seen my parents grow into a new understanding of their child, and I re-met my sibling as the truest version of himself — the person that he already was as a child before society sent him so many signals about what conformity meant, and he had to shut away these beautiful and essential aspects of who he is.”

Dunham also railed against “the horrific abuses that the government is attempting to commit and the rights they’re attempting to take away and already in the process of doing.”

“Trans liberation is our liberation. And without it, none of us are free,” Dunham asserted.

Dunham has stayed largely out of the limelight of late, save for a few public appearances since 2023. That year, she joined Hollywood director Judd Apatow and transgender activists in going after the New York Times over its coverage of transgender children. They honed in on an article that exposed school administrators who encourage minors to change their gender behind their parents’ backs.

Dunham, of course, was a spokeswoman for the Clinton campaign in 2016. She hit the stump for the Democratic candidate in Iowa and New Hampshire, spoke in primetime at the Democratic National Committee, and headlined rallies for Clinton just months before her loss to Donald Trump.

