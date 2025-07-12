Exclusive — Country Singer-Songwriter Ira Dean Hopes ‘What Would Charlie Daniels Do’ Unites Us: I Love Our Flag, Breaks My Heart to See People Burn It

Multi-platinum country singer-songwriter Ira Dean, who has recorded with greats like Hank Williams Jr. Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Darius Rucker, Emmy Lou Harris, Montgomery Gentry, and Blake Shelton, and has had songs recorded by Ronnie Dunn, Rascal Flatts, and, Trace Adkins, is honoring the 5th anniversary of country music legend Charlie Daniels’ passing with a patriotic new song aptly titled “What Would Charlie Daniels Do?“

“Charlie was a patriot. American poet. He loved God, family, country, the flag. He was a great friend of mine. And, the man I miss,” Dean told Breitbart News Daily host Mike Slater on Friday. “And he was like Jesus and John Wayne all wrapped into one.”

Inspired by Daniels’ generation-defining musical legacy and a need to respond to what Dean says feels like a rise of division across the country and a lack of pride in America, he linked up with Nashville Hall of Fame songwriter Jeffrey Steele and began writing “What Would Charlie Daniels Do?” which appears on Dean’s new album “I Got Roads.”

“It’s gotten, like, taboo to be proud of America. I can wear an American shirt with a flag on it now and I’m called a racist,” Dean said. “Last time I checked, America doesn’t have a color. We’re all we’re mutts here. We’re black, white, yellow, green, you know, and I’m proud of this country.”

“So I’m hoping that people get patriotic and start loving their country more and get rid of the hate,” Dean continued. “I mean, it’s so divided right now. It’s like we’re all Americans, man. Let’s do the right things, come together, and let’s get this country rocking.”

Dean doesn’t pull punches on “What Would Charlie Daniel’s Do?” calling out left-wing rocker Neil Young; he shouts out American war fighters sacrificing for our freedom, and quotes fellow country crooner Ted Nugent, whom Dean was hoping to collaborate with.

“We were writing and that second verse came up and I spilled out the whole ‘and I’m one of them don’t give a damn, live off the land Ted Nugent fans,” Dean says quoting the song’s lyrics about Nugent. “I called Ted as soon as we finished it and I said, ‘ Ted, I hope you don’t mind. I put your name in the song.'”

“He called me back and goes, ‘you’ve got to cut that. I’m playing a guitar solo on it.’ And I was like, ‘I was hoping you’d say that,'” Dean says.

“I went down to Waco, Taxes, and and hung out with Ted and cut the song and now it’s the number one video right now across all genres on iTunes.”

“What Would Charlie Daniels Do?”

THIS ONE’S FOR CHARLIE DANIELS

I WAS TRUCKIN UP THE HIGHWAY

MINDING MY OWN LANE

WHEN A DUDE IN A PRIUS WENT AND FLIPPED ME OFF

GUESS MY REDNECK HIT HIM WRONG

SEEMS LIKE EVERYONE THESE DAYS

IS A TICKING TIME BOMB FULL OF HATE

FOR FOLKS LIKE ME WHO DON’T AGREE

AND AINT NEVER GONNA CHANGE

AND IT GETS ME THINKIN

LEAVE THIS, LONG HAIRED COUNTRY BOY ALONE

THEN I START SINGIN ALONG

TO THAT LINE IN THAT SONG SWEET HOME ALABAMA

I HOPE NEIL YOUNG WILL REMEMBER

A SOUTHERN MAN DON’T NEED HIM AROUND ANYHOW

YEAH IM ONE OF THEM DON’T GIVE A DAMN

LIVE OFF THE LAND

TED NUGENT FAN

HAIR TO MY SHOULDERS, COUNTRY ALL OVER

DADDY WAS A SOLDIER

SO IF YA FIND YOURSELF WAY OUT HERE

WHERE THE BACK ROADS WIND

TO ME AND MINE

WHY DON’T YOU STOP BY

MEET THE WIFE

GRAB A BEER

LORD KNOWS YOU’RE GONNA HEAR

LEAVE THIS, LONG HAIRED COUNTRY BOY ALONE

THEN I START SINGIN ALONG

TO THAT LINE IN THAT SONG SWEET HOME ALABAMA

I HOPE NEIL YOUNG WILL REMEMBER

A SOUTHERN MAN DON’T NEED HIM AROUND ANYHOW

For Dean, his Charlie Daniels tribute is deeply personal. He met the “Devil Want Down to Georgia” singer after opening for him in 2002 and said Daniels knew he was hurting and confronted him about his drinking and drug use.

“Back in the day, I had a passion for self-destruction. I’m a recovering alcoholic,” Dean told Breitbart News Daily. “But there’s people in your life that say they’ll pray for you. And then there’s people in your life that will go on and pray for you and take a knee right then and there and pray for you. And Charlie was one of those guys.”

“He’s like, ‘there’s a better way. I know that look. I could see your hands are shaking. I want to pray for you,'” Dean said Daniels told him. “He took his hat off and took a knee and put his hands on me, and he prayed for my strength,” Dean said.

“Later on, I got to see him. I opened up a show for him in 2020 and I was sober, and he came up to me and put his hands on my shoulders and looked me in the eye and said, ‘I can see you now.'” Dean said, calling it a moment he will never forget. Daniels passed shortly after.

A portion of the proceeds from “What Would Charlie Daniels Do?” will benefit The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project, which, since Daniels co-founded it in 2014, has supported veterans and their transition from military to civilian life.

Ira Dean co-wrote, along with Jeffrey Steele, the #1 smash “Am I the Only One” for Aaron Lewis in 2021.

“It was Aaron’s first number 1 song in 22 years. It outsold everybody that year, beating Taylor Swift on the charts,” Dean said of “Am I the Only One,” the patriotic anthem that skewers everyone from Bruce Springsteen to the left-wing activists who tore statutes down during the Black Lives Matter riots.

“Only nine songs have ever debuted at number one on Billboard since 1958, since the chart started. And this was the ninth song to ever debut at number one,” Dean said.

