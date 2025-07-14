Michelle Pfeiffer Rips Bill Gates Over Food Preservative Product: ‘Organic Produce Is No Longer Safe’

Ant Man star Michelle Pfeiffer jumped to her Instagram with a surprising attack on Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates over a preservative application used on organic fruits to make them last longer on store shelves.

Pfeiffer wrote of her worries over the food preservative named Apeel that was recently approved by the FDA for use in the produce industry.

“Apeel (an edible, plant-based coating designed to extend the shelf life of fresh fruits and vegetables) was just approved and now “organic” produce is coated in something we cannot see or wash off. Very concerning,” Pfeiffer wrote on Instagram.

The Scarface star added that “organic produce is no longer safe’ after Bill Gates Apeel just approved for USDA-certified organic.”

The company was founded in 2012 by James Rogers with a $100,000 grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. But, despite the start up cash, Apeel quickly noted that the Gates’ have had no direct influence in the development of the preservative application.

Apeel released a statement refuting the actress’s claims, saying, “both disappointing and concerning to see a public figure like Michelle Pfeiffer use her platform to spread disinformation about our company, our mission, and the work of our employees.”

“To set the record straight: Bill Gates is not now, nor has he ever been, a shareholder in Apeel Sciences,” the company added.

“Additionally, our products have been reviewed and allowed on the market in compliance with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. National Organic Program requirements for nearly eight years—not recently, as Ms. Pfeiffer’s post suggests,” they added.

The company also insisted that the coating can be washed off fruit and is by no means a permanent additive.

“Apeel uses plant lipids or plant oils naturally found in fruits and vegetables and creates a coating applied to the surface of fresh fruits and vegetables in order to retain moisture and reduce oxidation,’ Du told the Associated Press. ‘Our product is also intended to be edible,” Apeel co-founder and senior vice president of operations Jenny Du said.

Gates, who notoriously promotes the idea that elites should control the world, has become a target of critics especially for the billions he has spent on pushing various vaccines, not to mention his widespread purchases of American farmland, both of which has been seen as nefarious in nature.

