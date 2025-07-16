‘It’ Author Stephen King Shredded for ‘Epstein Client List’ Comments: ‘Boy, I Hit a Nerve’

Novelist, Hollywood producer, and unabashed Republican critic Stephen King waded into the controversy surrounding files belonging to convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein by calling it a manufactured piece of fantasy.

He used social media outlet X – once known as Twitter – to air his opinion, saying: “The Epstein client list is real. So is the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus.”

The response was quick on X to call him to account and question his motives.

Such was the response to King that the It author again took to social media to laugh at his critics, saying: “Boy, I hit a nerve with that Epstein post. The “list” is like UFOs: Everyone knows someone who’s seen one.”

The furore around the deceased sex offender started earlier this month when the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) claimed there was no evidence of a client list belonging to Epstein, as Breitbart News reported.

It also maintained an investigation found Epstein had “committed suicide.”