French Band Yelle Abandons North American Tour over ‘Current Political Climate in the U.S.,’ Immigration Policies

French electronic band Yelle announced on Wednesday that it is canceling its North American tour because they do not “feel safe” traveling to the United States due to “the current political climate in the U.S.,” bizarrely citing “immigration and freedom of speech” as their reasons, before admitting to currently facing financial difficulties.

“My dear friends in North America,” Yelle began in its announcement. “You know how much we love visiting you, singing with you, dancing with you, hanging with you. You know how important you are to us. You’ve been here since the beginning and it’s always been more than amazing. A true revelation.”

“Celebrating our 20th anniversary together was a no-brainer. A whole big tour wasn’t possible so we decided to find solutions to make it to a few cities: Washington, D.C., New York, Montreal in Canada, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles,” the electronic band continued.

“Today we have made the immensely difficult decision to cancel our North American tour,” the French musicians added.

Yelle went on to claim, “There are multiple reasons why we came to this decision,” adding, “the current political climate in the U.S., especially in regard to immigration and freedom of speech, is very worrying.”

“We are now traveling as a family with our young child, so more than ever, we need to feel safe,” the French electronic band bizarrely stated.

Yelle then admitted that “the overall costs of this tour are becoming barely possible to balance and it is putting a great financial burden on us.”

“We are very sad about this and we apologize to all of you who had planned to come to the shows and already bought tickets, and of course to our partners and promoters,” the band added.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.