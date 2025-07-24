Nolte: Skydance Promises ‘Viewpoint Diversity,’ End of DEI at Post-Merger CBS

Through two letters to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, Skydance Media has promised a post-merger CBS that will not engage in the racist practice known as DEI but will deliver a “diversity of viewpoints” in the “company’s array of news and entertainment programming.”

“Skydance laid out the moves in two letters it sent to Carr on Tuesday” reports the Washington Free Beacon. “The first letter addresses ‘concerns about media bias’… The second outlines Skydance’s ‘commitments going forward’ to ‘promote non-discrimination and equal employment opportunity.’”

From the first letter:

Skydance recognizes that, as a broadcast license, it will be charged with operating in the public interest, and the company intends to undertake a comprehensive review of CBS and to make any necessary changes to ensure compliance with that standard. In all respects, Skydance will ensure that CBS’s reporting is fair, unbiased, and fact-based. … To promote transparency and increased accountability, Skydance also will commit, for a period of at least two years, to have in place an ombudsman who reports to the President of New Paramount, who will receive and evaluate any complaints of bias or other concerns involving CBS. New Paramount’s executive leadership will carefully consider any such complaints in overseeing CBS’s news programming.

From the second letter:

I write to confirm the elimination of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives that were in place at Paramount[.] Paramount will not engage in any DEI-related disparate treatment in hiring decision and no longer will set numerical goals related to the race, ethnicity, sex, or gender of job applicants or employee hires in the United States.

The letter goes on to state that DEI will have no place in promotions or compensation. Further, suppliers will no longer be required to meet diversity goals.

Additionally, “Paramount is removing references to DEI in its public messaging, including on its websites, and social media[.]”

Yeah.

We’ll see.

I don’t doubt that after Skydance Media takes over CBS parent company Paramount Global and turns it into New Paramount, there will be a sincere desire to reform the far-left bias and reputational issues at the disgraced CBS News. I don’t doubt that the Skydance-appointed executives charged with overseeing entertainment for CBS and the Paramount movie studio will want ideological reforms. These reforms are not only the moral thing to do, but they make sense financially. Paramount Global has alienated half the country, especially with its biased CBS News branch. What better way to increase your market share than to create a news division that doesn’t alienate, insult, and hate half the country?

The problem is that Skydance will inherit an entrenched culture and bureaucracy, and a left-wing one at that, which means a sense of entitlement nearly impossible to overcome. That culture is difficult to change, especially when everyone else that plays in your same sandbox (the other television networks and movie studios) will want you to fail strictly for ideological reasons. That further means that anyone at New Paramount who complains will be granted a massive media forum to attack the company without ever being challenged, no matter how outrageous the allegation.

The only reason Fox News has sustained itself as a right-of-center outlet for 30 years is because that’s what it was built to be. Going in and reforming a broken and corrupt institution like CBS will be, sadly, impossible. Skydance will either be intimidated into carrying on the far-left tradition or face mass resignations, walkouts, and an avalanche of smear tactics. Just ask Elon Musk about that.

Let’s just say I’m not optimistic and hope to be proven wrong.

