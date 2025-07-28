Study: Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ Became a ‘Therapy’ Session for Liberals

CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show became a “therapy” session for liberals, according to a new study.

Colbert’s soon-to-be canceled Late Show hosted 176 left-leaning guests and only one Republican since 2022 — former congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY), a notorious Trump critic — according to a study by media watchdog NewsBusters.

Moreover, The Late Show, which is set to be canceled by May 2026, has booked 43 left-leaning guests and zero conservatives in the first six months of 2025.

“Colbert’s show has been late-night group therapy for liberals,” NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck told New York Post. “Americans have continually shown they no longer have the time or patience for such partisan sneering masquerading as comedy.”

Among the 43 left-leaning guests reportedly included 14 Democrat politicians and 29 liberal journalists or celebrities, including socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and Democrat senators like Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Cory Booker (D-NJ).

While Colbert also hosted former Illinois Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger earlier this year, the NewsBusters study did not include him as a right-leaning guest due to his constant attacks against President Donald Trump and alignment with Democrats.

During last year’s presidential election, for example, Kinzinger bizarrely stated there is “nothing more conservative” than voting for then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

Cheney, on the other hand, was counted as a conservative guest in the tally because she had pushed back against Colbert’s criticism of the Republican Party and Trump at the time of her appearance on The Late Show in December 2023.

Colbert’s The Late Show is not the only program to have such a massive political discrepancy with regards to guests.

Since 2022, NewsBusters counted 511 liberal or Democrat guests across late-night television, finding only 14 conservative and Republican guests.

In the first six months of 2025, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show featured 32 left-leaning guests, while NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers hosted 16. ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, meanwhile, included ten left-leaning guests, with NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon hosting five.

All four shows failed to feature a single conservative guests, except for The Daily Show, which hosted just one: policy expert Oren Cass, according to the NewsBusters study.

