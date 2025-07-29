‘South Park’ Promises More Trump and Satan, Liberal Bashing After One Week Hiatus

After last week’s South Park season 27 opener featuring Donald Trump begging Satan for sex, the irreverent cartoon series is skipping a week. But, don’t worry. The Comedy Central show will return next week with yet another episode featuring Trump and Satan.

Seems like the show is getting mired in a hate-loop.

Watch the trailer for next week:

Along with yet another bite at the Trump-Satan apple, next week’s episode also features a segment with Cartman bashing, Bebe, one of the girls at school, as a liberal and saying to her, “You can just shut up, Bebe, because you hate America and love abortion.”

In place of airing a new episode, Comedy Central will re-broadcast its anti-Trump season opener, according to The Wrap.

The season opener was not just controversial in its airing, it also served to spur some clashes between the co-creators of the show, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and Paramount executives who were not happy that the season opener showed Donald Trump’s penis.

“It’s always like, ‘So we love the episode,’ but that’s what happened. They’re like, ‘OK, but we’re gonna blur the penis.’ And I’m like, ‘No, you’re not gonna blur the penis,'” Trey Parker told an audience at the San Diego Comic-Con on July 25.

The White House ripped the season premiere episode.

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said.

Parker and Stone seem dead set on tying President Donald Trump to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein despite that there is no evidence that Trump ever visited Epstein’s island and in fact he even cut his previously tenuous ties with Epstein several years before the feds began investigating the billionaire pedophile.

