Trump Says ‘Lack of talent’ Got Colbert Canceled, ‘Less Talented Jimmy Kimmel’ and ‘Insecure Jimmy Fallon’ Are Next

“Everybody is saying that I was solely responsible for the firing of Stephen Colbert from CBS, Late Night. That is not true! The reason he was fired was a pure lack of TALENT, and the fact that this deficiency was costing CBS $50 Million Dollars a year in losses — And it was only going to get WORSE!”

The president, repeating previous claims, then said that late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon will be the next shows canceled.

“Next up will be an even less talented Jimmy Kimmel, and then, a weak, and very insecure, Jimmy Fallon. The only real question is, who will go first? Show Biz and Television is a very simple business. If you get Ratings, you can say or do anything. If you don’t, you always become a victim. Colbert became a victim to himself, the other two will follow,” he added.

As Breitbart News reported this month, CBS announced the cancelation of Stephen Colbert’s show, calling it a “financial decision.”

“We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire ‘The Late Show’ franchise” in May of 2026,” executives said in a statement. “We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television. This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

The end came just days after Stephen Colbert denounced his parent company’s $16 million settlement with Trump, calling it a “big, fat bribe” for the Skydance merger. Critics of the cancelation claimed that it was a political retaliation, but evidence showed that Colbert was costing the network $40 million a year in losses while employing a full crew of 200 people. In response, President Trump celebrated the cancelation.

“I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show,” the president said.

Colbert responded to the president during and told him to “go fuck” himself.