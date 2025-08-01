Bill Burr Shreds Democrats: ‘You Voted for a Guy Staring Off into Space. Your F**king Party Hasn’t Let You Choose Your Candidate Since Obama’s Second Term’

Actor-comedian Bill Burr has delivered a searing assessment of the stumbling Democrats, taking them to task for backing former President Joe Biden even as his human frailties were obvious to all.

The 57-year-old further excoriated the party for delivering control to shadowy forces that paid no heed to voter wishes, instead secretly anointing candidates going back to the days of the Obama administration.

Burr made his assessment in an interview with Vulture where he made clear he didn’t care what response his political assessments of both major parties drew from his audience and/or critics at large. He told Vulture:

I trash ’em both because that is my job. I can’t fix the political system, but when I do stand-up, if I start trashing, like, Trump, I’d hear the left in the crowd go, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah!’ And I’d be like, ‘The fuck? You voted for a guy that is staring off into space. Your guy literally should be in a fucking home. What are you patting yourself on the back for? Your fucking party has not let you choose your candidate since Obama’s second term. You’re liberal? That’s fucking insane.’ I’m not flying either one of their flags; it’s the people who pay them that’s the problem.

This is far from the first time Burr has publicly taken the Democrats to task.

He hosted the first Saturday Night Live after Donald Trump romped to election victory began with the necessary acknowledgement that Vice President Kamala Harris was no match for the man returned to the White House, as Breitbart News reported.

Burr did his own feint in his monologue, saying, “I don’t watch politics” before acknowledging the elephant in the studio, the Democrats’ almighty election defeat using a candidate chosen behind closed doors by a former president.

“Alright, let’s get to what you all want to talk about. Alright ladies, you’re 0-and-2 against this guy,” he said. “But you learn more from your losses than your wins. So let’s get into the game tape. Ladies, enough with the pantsuit. Okay, it’s not working. Stop trying to have respect for yourself.”

Burr confessed he was “so psyched that this stupid election is finally over. Everybody knew who they were going to vote for four years ago. Then they just dragged us through a year and a half of this stuff,” he said.

The comedian also reportedly told his audience at UC Berkeley in June, 2024, “I fucking hate liberals,” and called out the hypocrisy of left-wingers while on stage during his comedy show.