Singer Mike Posner No Longer Relates to His Hit Song ‘I Took a Pill in Ibiza’ — ‘Relationship with God Is on a Whole New Level’

Mike Posner, the singer of the 2015 hit “I Took A Pill in Ibiza” — a song about buying expensive things and taking drugs in Spain during his rise to fame, while feeling unfulfilled and struggling to find meaning — said on Wednesday that he has since “recognized how much having a wife and family” would mean to him, and that his “relationship with God is on a whole new level.”

“On my 26th birthday, I wrote ‘I Took A Pill in Ibiza,'” Posner began in a thread of posts on X, adding that he wrote the song eleven years ago, and it “became popular several years after I wrote it.”

“This year I celebrated my 37th birthday,” the singer continued. “I feel proud to look at the song lyrics and know that NONE of them are true anymore. I’ve grown into a completely new man… one that I’m proud of.”

Posner then went line by line, comparing the “Pill in Ibiza” lyrics to how he has changed eleven years later.

“26: I took a pill in Ibiza, to show Avicii I was cool, and when I finally got sober, felt 10 years older, but fuck it, it was something to do,” Posner quote from the lyrics, before commenting, “37: I love myself more than ever, no longer do shit that harms my body to try to get people to like me.”

In a follow-up X post, the “Cooler Than Me” singer wrote, “26: I’m living out in LA, I drive a sports car just to prove I’m a real big baller ’cause I made a million dollars, and I spend it on girls and shoes.”

But by age 37, Posner donated his “massive Jordan collection,” drives a Toyota 4Runner SUV, and doesn’t “need to prove anything to anyone other than God,” he said.

“If I buy myself something nice, it’s because I love myself and I deserve it, not because I’m trying to prove to others I’m good enough,” the singer added.

“26: But you don’t wanna be high like me, never really knowing why like me. You don’t ever wanna step off that roller coaster and be all alone,” Posner continued quoting his song’s lyrics.

At 37, the “Be as You Are” singer is “not even close to alone” and “spent a decade creating a community of the most loving high powered friends in the world,” as well as made a “massive investment into relationship with my mom and sister,” which is now the “best it’s ever been.”

“Relationship with God is on a whole new level,” Posner added.

In another X post sharing his old lyrics, Posner wrote, “26: You don’t wanna ride the bus like this, never knowing who to trust like this. You don’t wanna be stuck up on that stage singing.”

“37: I am the happiest I have ever been in my life and have sustained faith love and joy mindset for over a year and am not going back,” the “Move On” singer wrote of his new status.

“26: I’m just a singer who already blew his shot, I get along with old timers, ’cause my name’s a reminder of a pop song people forgot,” Posner continued, adding that at 37, he “walked across America, climbed Everest, became inspiring to myself first, as a byproduct became inspiring to others.”

The next line from “Pill in Ibiza” reads, “26: And I can’t keep a girl, no, ’cause as soon as the sun comes up I cut ’em all loose and work’s my excuse, but the truth is I can’t open up.”

“37: overcame my fear of intimacy and old patterns, worked though the pain of my previous breakups, recognized how much having a wife and family would actually mean to me,” Posner said.

The singer added that he “got the best help, did the inner work, and now I’m in the healthiest and most beautiful relationship I’ve ever had.”

“26: All I know are sad songs, sad songs,” Posner continued, adding that while he still knows “sadness and pain very well” at the age of 37, he also knows “how I overcame/overcome it.”

“It is my duty to teach others to do the same,” he added. “I know sad songs, but I also know redemptions songs, songs of freedom, songs of faith, and songs of devotion.”

Posner concluded his X thread, writing, “I love you. If you’re going through shit right now, keep going, you have no idea how good your life may be in 10 years. In gratitude, MP.”

