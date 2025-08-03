Pop Star Jessie J Blasts ‘Evil’ Hamas over Israeli Hostage Evyatar David Starved in Gaza Tunnel: ‘Please God Make This Suffering End’

British pop star Jessie J has taken to social media to blast the Hamas terror organization over its treatment of Israeli hostage Evyatar David after he was shown starving and captive in a tunnel.

Jessie J shared her post to her 14.1 million followers, saying: “This is I just simply cannot handle the evil in this world. Please god make this suffering end.”

The singer has sold millions of copies of hit singles such as Nobody’s Perfect and Who You Are.

The 37-year-old is gearing up to release a new album, her first in several years, but ahead of that made clear her anger at the Hamas terrorists.

As Breitbart News reported Friday, Hamas and another Iranian-backed terrorist organization, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, published videos of hostages Evyatar David and Rom Braslasvki, respectively, starving.

The reason Hamas is advertising its own brutality is partly to instill fear in its Israeli audience, but also to create pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to capitulate to the terrorists’ demands, as Breitbart’s Joe Pollak has noted.