Trump Shreds ‘Racist Sleazebag Charlamagne Tha God’ in Fiery Truth Social Post

President Donald Trump took a hammer to comments from left-wing radio host and podcaster Charlamagne Tha God, and blasted him as a “racist sleazebag” for his comments about the Jeffrey Epstein controversy.

The president took to his Truth Social account to take aim at the podcaster’s contention that the Epstein controversy will allow RINO Republicans to wrest control of the party away from Trump and MAGA forces.

During his interview with Lara Trump, Charlamagne said, “I think traditional conservatives are going to take the Republican Party back” thanks to criticism Trump is facing over his slow movement on releasing the Epstein files.

“I think there’s a political coup going on right now in the Republican Party that people aren’t paying attention to. I think this Epstein thing is going to be a way for traditional conservatives to take their party back, I really do,” Charlamagne exclaimed.

“They know this is the issue that has gotten the base riled up,” he continued. “The MAGA base isn’t letting this issue go, and for the first time, they know they can probably take their party back and not piss off the MAGA base.”

Polling does not bear out Charlamagne’s claim as the Epstein issue does not seem to be offering much impact on Trump’s popularity among the base. So far, at least, the issue is not hurting the president all that much.

A recent CBS News-YouGuv poll found that only 11 percent of Republican voters said the Epstein issue mattered “a lot” in their views on Trump.

The issues is, of course, still developing and is riling a very vocal part of the Republican coalition, so those numbers could change, granted. Regardless, Trump slammed Charlamagne over his claims.

Trump labeled Charlamagne a “Low IQ individual” who “knows nothing about me or what I have done – like just ending 5 Wars, including a 31 year bloodbath between Republic of the Congo and Rwanda.”

He added that in contrast, “STUPID and CORRUPT JOE BIDEN set the record for doing the Worst Job as President, EVER.”

“But this dope, Charlamagne, would vote for Sleepy Joe or Kamala? Remember, one year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World. MAGA!!!” Trump concluded.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.