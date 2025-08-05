Charlie Sheen Donates to Ohio Beating Victim Fundraiser: ‘Stunning and Compassionate and as Patriotic as it Gets’

Actor Charlie Sheen donated to a fundraiser for the Ohio woman who was beaten by a mob in Cincinnati, and praised Republican U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno and podcaster Benny Johnson for setting it up.

The Republican U.S. Senator from Ohio and the conservative influencer Benny Johnson started a GiveSendGo donation page for the woman going only by the name “Holly” in public. The fundraiser features a pledge that all the money raised will go for her medical recovery costs. The campaign has raised more than $480,000 thus far.

One of those to donate was Major League star Charlie Sheen.

In his donation message, Sheen noted that his parents are both from Ohio and that his Ohio connections “run deep.”

Sheen also replied to a post by Benny Johnson, and wrote, “Benny! I was merely following your gracious lead! The speed at which you and Sen Moreno hatched the donation plan, was stunning and compassionate and as patriotic as it gets. You both reminded all of us of the America we remain proud to call – home. Keep up the great work, and to Holly, “we” have your six.”

Sen. Moreno released harrowing photos of Holly’s severe facial injuries suffered at the hands of a mob near Cincinnati’s Elm and Fourth Streets on July 25.

Holly herself spoke out to talk of her experience and her recovery and noted that the beating induced serious brain trauma.

“I want to say thank you to everyone for all of the love and support. It’s definitely what’s keeping me going. And you have just brought back faith in humanity,” she said, adding, “It’s been very, very hard, and I’m still recovering. I still have a very bad brain trauma.”

