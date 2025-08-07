‘South Park’ Depicts Trump, Satan, JD Vance Ménage À Trois, ICE Raiding Heaven, Kristi Noem Shooting Dogs

The latest episode of South Park went hard on Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, depicting her as a face-melting dog shooter.

The episode, titled “Got a Nut,” features the school counselor Mr. Mackey becoming an ICE agent after he loses his job due to budget cuts from the Department of Education. After joining up, Mackey watches an orientation video in which Noem talks about shooting her dog – a reference to her previously admitting in a memoir to killing her 14-month-old dog for its aggressive behavior.

“A few years ago, I had to put my puppy down by shooting it in the face, because sometimes doing what’s important means doing what’s hard,” the Noem character says in the show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), the show then features Noem shooting several other random puppies in the face, which becomes a running gag throughout the episode.

Mackay and his ICE squad then descend on the Dora the Explorer live show to arrest people in the crowd. “Remember only detain the brown ones!” Noem shouts. “If it’s brown, it goes down!” Another running gag is Noem’s face repeatedly melting, only to be patched up by a beautician support team. Mackay’s success as an ICE agent earns him an invitation to meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago, which is portrayed as a Fantasy Island parody — with Trump and Mr. O’Roarke and J.D. Vance as a tiny subservient Tattoo. Mackay realizes the high price for his success — a threesome with Trump and Satan — is too much to pay. Krypto the Superdog from Superman swoops in to seemingly save the day, only to be shot dead by Noem as well.

Several clips were shared online:

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.