Dean Cain Accuses HBO’s John Oliver of Stealing Jokes to Trash ICE

Actor Dean Cain, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman star, accused HBO host John Oliver of joke-stealing from the internet – a cardinal sin among comedians.

As Breitbart News reported last week, Cain announced that he would be joining U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to “help save America.”

“I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it, so I joined up,” he said.

“Since President Trump took office, ICE has arrested hundreds of thousands of criminals, including terrorists, rapists, murderers, pedophiles, MS-13 gang members, drug traffickers, you name it — very dangerous people who are no longer on the streets,” Cain added.

In response, John Oliver essentially repeated insults that were already said by actor John Leguizamo and several other social media accounts.

“You know, there’s an old saying in Hollywood: ‘If all you can get is Dean Cain, you are f—ked,” Oliver said before trashing some of Cain’s past films.

“Now, I’m not saying that ICE isn’t finding people,” Oliver continued. “I’m just saying, when you are reduced to pinning a badge on the 59-year-old star of ‘The Dog Who Saved Christmas,’ ‘The Dog Who Saved Christmas Vacation,’ ‘The Dog Who Saved the Holidays,’ ‘The Dog Who Saved Halloween,’ ‘The Dog Who Saved Easter’ and ‘The Dog Who Saved Summer,’ maybe you are in trouble.”

“No need for that guy to wear a mask because the chances of anyone recognizing him are f—king zero,” Oliver concluded.

Dean Cain hit back online.

“He stole that mask joke from the internet,” Cain wrote on X on Sunday. “And he also laughed hysterically when Trump said he was going to run for President. Case closed … And those movies were sweet, by the way!”

