Indie Rockers Kick Off Voter Registration Drive Concerts for Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani

Indie rock bands are rallying behind New York City Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Socialist who defeated former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the city’s Democrat primary in June.

Now, the Indie music scene is planning to host a slate of rallies for Mamdani, featuring bands and singers like Wild Pink, Christian Lee Hutson, Palehound, Katy Kirby, Lowertown, and Gift, among many others, according to a report by Stereogum.

Four pro-Mamdani rallies are expected to transpire at New York venues over the course of late August and early September, under the banner “Indie Rockers For A Better New York.”

The shows, which will reportedly include voter registration tables and volunteer offers, will take place August 24 and 25, and September 1 and 3 at different live music venues in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

The concerts will also serve as benefit performances, with the proceeds going to Mamdani’s support PAC, New Yorkers For Lower Costs, the pro-illegal migrant organization, NYC Migrant Solidarity, and the non-profit organization, Sameer Project, which provides supplies for people in Gaza.

As Breitbart News reported, Mamdani is spending tens of thousands of dollars on a private security force while campaigning for mayor of New York City despite having been a “defund the police” candidate.

Last month, the Democratic socialist was slammed on social media after he said he was “grateful” for the “first responders” to a recent deadly mass shooting in a Manhattan office building — given that Mamdani has previously called to “dismantle” the New York Police Department (NYPD) and has shared his desire to “defund the police.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.