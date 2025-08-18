Kathy Griffin Joins a Dating App: ‘I Have A Lot of Fear About Men, the Entire Gender’

Comedian Kathy Griffin revealed that she has downloaded the dating app Hinge in order to find herself a date, adding, “I have a lot of fear about men, the entire gender.”

Griffin shared in a Monday Substack post that what “started out as a joke” between herself, singer Sia, and actress Nia Vardalos turned into her downloading the Hinge dating app and creating a profile.

Why can’t I find a nice partner at a law firm or a semi-retired fireman?” the comedian asked, before adding that she has “never received a dick pic” in her life, nor has she ever “sent a vagina picture.”

“I don’t even know why I wanna date a guy,” Griffin continued. “I have an awesome house that’s paid off. I have my four doggies. I read three books a week. I have the best friends I could ever hope for.”

“I’ve survived cancer and an international political scandal related to a certain photograph that still goes on in some ways,” she added.

Griffin also suggested that being a female comedian could be “emasculating” to a man, and expressed concern that she will have to “trust” a dating prospect is who he says he is, while the man, on the other hand, can simply look her up and find a slew of information.

“If you Google my name right now it’s gonna be a bunch of articles about how old and ugly I am because I had a facelift and then it’s a bunch of paparazzi pictures of me working out on my daily hike, which I do for two hours a day, without any makeup on,” she said.

While filling out her dating profile, Griffin said she disclosed that she enjoys going for walks, attending dinner parties, and that she is “politically very liberal,” adding, “please no Trumpers or guys who think Joe Rogan is their favorite bro.”

“I am a real-life type of old-fashioned girl,” Griffin said, adding, “I think the guy should always pick up the check, and I’m afraid of guys who think Andrew Tate is a cool guy. I have a lot of fear about men in general. I mean the entire gender.”

The comedian went on to say, “I’m not gonna read the comments because I’m too scared of guys that are gonna come for me.”

“I’m gonna have my assistant read the comments and then we’ll see what the consensus is, whether or not I should stay on the app for a week or I should just close my account right now,” she said.

