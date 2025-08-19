‘Weak Ass President,’ ‘Pee Pee Tapes,’ Hollywood Celebrities Throw Conspiracy-Filled Tantrums over Trump’s Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

The peace talks being hosted by President Donald Trump in the White House have spurred a throng of left-wing Hollywood celebrities to take to their social media to spew debunked conspiracy theories and indulge in one tantrum after another.

Many celebrities took to the leftist bubble social media outlet BluSky to attack Trump and to commiserate with like-minded fans.

Star Wars star Mark Hamill, for one, dredged up the debunked “Pee Pee tape” conspiracy to thrill his followers with his Trump derangement.

Joan of Arcadia star Amber Tamblyn agreed with Hamil’s penchant to claim Putin “has something” on Trump. And, she thinks “it’s something big.”

Bitter Star Trek actor George Takei told his fans that Trump is working for Russia in these peace talks and said Trump is a “weak ass president, writing, “Trump would concede at the table what Russia could not take on the battlefield. Americans should not accept this from this weak ass president.”

Trump would concede at the table what Russia could not take on the battlefield. Americans should not accept this from this weak ass president. [image or embed] — George Takei (@georgetakei.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 9:45 AM

Aging pop star Barbra Streisand proclaimed the peace talk meetings as “embarrassing,” and insisted Trump is damaging the interests of our NATO allies.

After his embarrassing meeting with Putin, one can hope Trump stands with the democratic allies in NATO and supports Ukraine. www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archiv… [image or embed] — Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 2:37 PM

For her part, Rosemary’s Baby star Mia Farrow took a shot at the president for his gold-tinged room decor in the White House.

Finally, rocker Jack White also blasted Trump for his updated Oval Office decor.

