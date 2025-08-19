Rocker Jack White Freaks over Trump White House Decor: ‘Vulgar Professional Wrestler’s Dressing Room’

White Stripes singer Jack White took a swipe at President Donald Trump after he saw what he called the “disgusting” images of the White House shown during the highly successful peace talks between Russia and Ukraine’s leaders.

The president invited both Russian strongman Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House this week to negotiate an end to the vicious war Putin started against Ukraine. And with the famed Oval Office as a backdrop, the media showed video of Trump’s meeting with these foreign leaders.

White, though, now says he is “disgusted” by the way the president has redecorated the Oval Office as images and video of the meetings revealed the gold frames, statuettes, and other bric a brac with which the office has recently been festooned.

The Trump-hating rocker took to his Instagram account to blast Trump and to say that the Oval Office is now a “vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy, professional wrestler’s dressing room.” He added, “Can’t wait for the UFC match on the front lawn too.”

The singer, who has struggled to regain the success he had in the music industry back in the early 2000s, went on to call Trump’s interior decorating sense a “disgusting taste.”

“Look at his disgusting taste, would you even buy a used car from this conman, let alone give him the nuclear codes?,” he wrote. “A gold plated Trump bible would look perfect up on that mantle with a pair of Trump shoes on either side wouldn’t it? What an embarrassment to American history.”

White also praised Zelensky, writing, “Also pictured in this photograph, a REAL leader of a nation in a black suit.”

The “Fell In Love With A Girl” singer has been a rabid anti-Trumper for as long as the president started dabbling in politics. Last year, he even filed a lawsuit against Trump for using the White Stripes song, “Seven Nation Army,” in a campaign video.

In 2023, White launched an attack against Guy Fieri and Mark Wahlberg and called them “disgusting” for meeting Trump at a UFC event. He also called Trump a “disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of shit.”

White was also among a long list of celebrities to flee Twitter after Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social media platform. The rocker called Musk “absolutely disgusting.”

